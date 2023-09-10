I wouldn’t have thought it could be done, but for our musical selection this Sunday – after a respite from these – here is Tariq Harb playing J.S. Bach’s famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor, transcribed from the original organ, for the guitar. As one commentator put it, most guitarists who attempt this leave out many of the notes, but not Mr. Harb, every note clear and distinct – keeping in mind the organ has two keyboards and pedals – in one of the most resplendent and remarkable pieces on the classical guitar: