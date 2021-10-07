Dr. Byram W. Bridle, PhD, who is Associate Professor of Viral Immunology, Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph has, in his own words, ‘had his life ruined’ because, in a rational and measured way, using objective science and empirical data, he dissents from certain draconian measures against the spread of Covid, including universal vaccine mandates, even if he is in no way ‘anti-vaxx’. The vilification and the tyranny will continue, until they are opposed by such men of sound mind, and solid mien.

His open letter to the President should be read and pondered by all those of open mind and good will:

2021-09-17-Open-letter-to-the-president-of-the-U-of-G-BBridle