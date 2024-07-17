Saint Alex – or Alexius – known as ‘the Beggar’ was a Christian in the early fourth-century, was the son of a Senator, Euphemian, and his wife, Aglae. Fearing the allure of the riches of the life intended for him, Alexius decided to renounce everything to follow Christ in poverty. He followed his parents’ wishes to marry, a woman named Marina, but convinced his would-be wife – if we may call her so – right after the ceremony, to allow him leave her and follow his vocation as a contemplative mendicant. One wonders whatever happened to the poor Marina. We may hope she found the safe harbour intended for her. Such an unconsummated ‘union’ was certainly annullable, even in those early days, when things were, shall we say, stricter.

Alexius disguised himself as a beggar, living for the next 17 years near a church in Edessa, Syria, serving in hospitals and spending much time in prayer. It is reported that after this time, the Virgin Mary appeared to the people, pointing out the ‘man of God’ in their midst. To avoid the attention, Alexius fled back to Rome, and – what makes this story so odd – to his parents’ home. Their holy prodigal had changed so much – he no longer needed to disguise himself as a beggar! – that they did not recognize their own son, and he did not let on who he was. They permitted him to live in a room under the stairs, working as a servant for his own father, continuing his poor and privative life, teaching catechism to children. It was only after his death in 417 that a note on kept on his person revealed Alexis’ true identity. Like the former bride, one wonders what Dad and Mum thought.

Some saints are odder than others, but we must keep in mind that God’s ways are not our ways, nor are our thoughts, His thoughts. I suppose the clearer the saint sees eternity, and the more focused he is thereupon, the odder he may appear from our earthbound perspective. Just a thought.

Saint Alexius, ora pro nobis! +