A blessed, joyous and grace-filled Easter to one and all! Christus resurrexit! Dominus surrexit vere! Alleluia! One of my favorite pieces of this season of joy is Gregor Aichinger’s Regina Coeli, first published in 1603, timeless ever since, and which we have sung many times in our College schola. May those days return soon enough: For now, rejoice, sing, and praise our God, risen and triumphant.