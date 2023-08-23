World War II was the largest and most violent military conflict in human history. Official casualty sources estimate battle deaths at nearly 15 million military personnel and civilian deaths at over 38 million for a total of 53 million deaths.[1]

Deaths from abortion are more common – extremely so.

The World Health Organization estimates 73 million abortions are performed every year. This is 20 million more deaths in just one year than the entirety of World War II.

Since 2010 the number of abortions is estimated to be over 700 million and very possibly closer to a billion.[2]

In the United States there were about 5,000 fewer abortions performed per month since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe V. Wade decision that had legalized abortion in 1973.[3] Although this represents 60,000 lives saved per year, it is only a 0.0008% improvement over the annual rate of 7.73 million.

We’ll take what we can get, but we have a lot of work to do!

