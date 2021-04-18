For those still struggling with whether to ‘get the shot or not’, especially if pressure is being applied by employers, relatives, friends or the general zeitgeist, here’s a little something to help in your discernment: A group of physicians calling themselves ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ have compiled a ‘White Paper’ on the origin, nature, possible side-effects and efficacy of the current vaccines. Their words come across as measured, reasonable and proportionate from the medical and scientific standpoint, and the first few pages may be the most helpful:

White Paper on Experimental Vaccines

Keep in mind that Anthony Fauci has now admitted the vaccines will not be the universal prophylactic people hoped they would be. But the doctors in the article foresaw as much, for there has never been a fully effective vaccine – if one might even call this a ‘vaccine’ – for any coronavirus.

Of course, there is also the moral aspect of the vaccines. A good guide to that conscience is the following summary from Father Leo Pereira, O.P.:

The Morality of Certain Covid Vaccines

Whatever the Holy Father or any individual bishop has verbally recommended or exhorted (see our take on this in a previous post), these words to not bind one in conscience. As a practical, personal medical decision, this has to be made by each person with their own conscience. We should keep in mind what the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith taught last December in a note on the morality of certain Covid-19 vaccines:

practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary.

Not a moral obligation, and must be voluntary. This is God’s law, by constitutional right, and by Canadian law, and the first of these stands before anything, and anyone, else.