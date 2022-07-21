A reader sent along this photo, taken yesterday over the skies of Montreal, and Saint Joseph’s Oratory:

We should recall that the rainbow is a sign of God’s hope, love, benevolence and mercy, and it is sad, even scandalous, that it has been co-opted for causes that have inverted and warped these virtues. Symbols mean much, and we must keep them for what they are.

The Almighty still speaks, as He did to Noah, through the glory of creation and its wonders, a sign of His own transcendent beauty and power.

As Gerard Manley Hopkins wrote, the world is charged with the grandeur of God. It will flame out, like shining from shook foil.