EZEKIEL 36: 23-28

“I WILL PUT MY SPIRIT IN THE MIDST OF YOU”

After we change our sinful ways, God promises to put His spirit in the midst of us! How beautiful to picture in my soul as if we are all in the country, where everything grows in abundance and beauty, while we humbly and quietly share and work together.

Not a word spoken; just a knowing and complete understanding. We enjoy together, the sweet aroma of the grass and flowers as if we knew no different and they were always there in full and colourful bloom.

All has changed to an enormous peace because God’s spirit is fully with us. No want, hatred or greed, just being as He called us to be…this place is called LOVE.