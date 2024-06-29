The newly-minted – or should I say, newly chrismed – Father Lukas Casta was ordained a priest for the diocese of Pembroke today, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, in a beautiful ceremony and a full cathedra. We give great thanks to God, and congratulations to him and his family. Father Lukas is an alumnus of Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College, as well as of Saint Augustine’s Seminary. May he bear much fruit for God’s kingdom with many years of priestly ministry – and please do spare a prayer for him.

Tu es sacerdos in aeternum secundum ordinem Melchisedech, alleluia!