Rev. Michael Brehl, C.S.s.R. named the 10 th Bishop of Pembroke:

With great cause for rejoicing, I announce that today that our Holy Father, Pope Francis has named Reverend Michael Brehl, C.S.s.R. as the 10th Bishop of Pembroke. Father Brehl was born in Toronto in 1955 and entered the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists) in 1975. He professed vows as a Redemptorist on August 15, 1976, and was ordained priest on March 15, 1980. Father

Brehl currently serves as Provincial Superior of the Canadian Province of the Redemptorists, a role that he held for the Edmonton-Toronto Province from 2002-2009. In addition to many years in parish ministry, preaching missions and the formation of novices, Father Brehl served two terms as the Redemptorist Superior General in Rome from 2009-2022. The episcopal ordination and canonical possession will take place at the Cathedral of St. Columbkille in Pembroke on Thursday, August 15, 2024, the solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, at ten o’clock in the morning.

Following in the footsteps of Archbishop Guy Desrochers, C.S.s.R., this will be the second member of the Redemptorist Congregation that the Lord has bestowed upon the Diocese of Pembroke. Please join with me in prayers of thanksgiving for the appointment of our bishop-elect and may Our Lady of Perpetual Help guide and protect him as he prepares to assume the graces and duties of the episcopal office (Fr. Ryan Holly, June 11th, 2024).