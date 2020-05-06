Propitiously, on this memorial of Canada’s first, and quite saintly, bishop, a new episcopus has been announced for the Pembroke diocese, where this writer happens to reside. Bishop Guy Desrochers is currently auxiliary bishop for Alexandria-Cornwall, ordained for that munus a year ago January, in 2019. A member of the Redemptorist Order, founded in 1732 by Saint Alphonsus Ligouri, himself a bishop, doctor of the Church and patron saint of moral theologians, Guy Desrochers underwent a conversion – or reversion, as they say – in his early twenties, moved by the prayers of his mother, a la Augustine of Hippo. His other wayward siblings soon followed – and he has never looked back. Bishop Desrocheres celebrated the 30th anniversary of his priestly ordination, and we will pray for much grace, courage – parrhesia – counsel, charity in his new task as bishop of Pembroke, whose patron is Saint Columbkille, apostle of Scotland and Ireland. And may the apostolic zeal of that monastic missionary fill the heart, mind and soul of our new spiritual father.

Saint Francois de Laval, ora pro ei, et pro nobis!

Here is the note from Archbishop Michael Mulhall, of Kingstson, former bishop of Pembroke:

My dear faithful of the Diocese of Pembroke,

It is a great joy for me to extend a warm welcome to His Excellency the Most Reverend Guy Desrochers, C.Ss.R., as the newly appointed Bishop of Pembroke. Bishop Desrochers, a priest of the Redemptorist Province of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, has been serving as the Auxiliary Bishop of Alexandria-Cornwall. He is well known to many pilgrims who have benefited from his ministry at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré.

The Diocese of Pembroke has been blessed with this gift of a new shepherd. I am thankful to Bishop Desrochers for his generous acceptance of this episcopal mission. I ask that you pray in thanksgiving to the Lord for His goodness and that you begin praying for the intentions of your new Shepherd and Bishop.

May the Lord continue to bless the Church of Pembroke in this Easter season.

With prayers for Bishop Desrochers and for you, my dear people.

In Christ,

+Michael Mulhall

Archbishop of Kingston

