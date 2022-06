Queen Elizabeth, who is 96 and still vigorous, celebrates her 70th ‘platinum’ anniversary this year, acceding to the throne on February 6th, 1952, after the death of her father, George VI – of whom I wrote a couple of weeks ago. Her coronation day was June 2, 1953, so we wish her God’s good grace and blessings, and conversion to the fullness of the Faith, in God’s good providence.