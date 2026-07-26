Musical Offering: Couperin’s Motet in Praise of Saint Anne

François Couperin (1668 – 1733) was one of the great Baroque composers, perhaps most famous for his keyboard – harpsichord and organ – works, which are indeed marvelous, and played at many a wedding. He also composed for voice, and here is a little-known motet, from 1679-80, in four voices in praise of good Saint Anne:
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As a psychology graduate, I do not dismiss the benefits of this discipline, along with psychotherapy, which can help us understand behaviour, wounds, fear, grief, family patterns, and suffering. But something changes when psychology stops being a tool and becomes a worldview. One of the great temptations of our age is the belief that therapeutic language alone can tell us who we are, what is wrong with us, and how we are to be healed.
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