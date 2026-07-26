Sunday, July 26, 2026
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Musical Offering: Couperin’s Motet in Praise of Saint Anne

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Catholic Insight
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Couperin, portrait held in Versailles, painter uknown. wikipedia.org/public domain
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François Couperin (1668 – 1733) was one of the great Baroque composers, perhaps most famous for his keyboard – harpsichord and organ – works, which are indeed marvelous, and played at many a wedding. He also composed for voice, and here is a little-known motet, from 1679-80, in four voices in praise of good Saint Anne:

Catholic Insight
Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
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