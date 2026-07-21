For the word of God is light to the mind and fire to the will, enabling man to know and to love God. To the interior man who lives by grace for the Spirit of God, it is bread and water; but it is a bread sweeter than honey from the comb, a water better than milk or wine. (Saint Lawrence of Brindisi, +1619)
Latest Stories
There are many ways to stay informed. One convenient way is to receive free Weekly Updates via email from Catholic Insight.
Most Read
Support Our Mission
Further our mission through your prayer and contribution.