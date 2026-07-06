True, North, Strong… and Free? Not Quite…

The headline today declares,

Federal memo considers legal action against social media posting false info

admitting that it is not (yet) clear what action ‘federal lawyers’ would take. Hmm.

It goes on:

A 35-page memo to Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly contemplates “legal action” against Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media it suspects of spreading “false and misleading information.

‘False and misleading information’. Like boys can’t be girls, and vice versa? That unnatural vice is, well, unnatural and unhealthy? That the mRNA Covid shots were at least potentially harmful, disproportionate and the coercion contrary to the Nuremberg code? That lockdowns didn’t work? That Islam is not exactly a religion of peace? That mass immigration and open borders will dissolve a nation? That DEI is no way to run any business? That salvation is found only in Christ and through the Church He founded? That ‘mass graves’ may not exist, after all? That colonization of this land was for the good? That climate change is an unscientific and unfalsifiable hypothesis, with an anti-human agenda lurking in its ideology? That abortion is the murder of an unborn child, deserving of life? That Trudeau and Carney are un-Canadian socialists, if not worse, and their policies destructive of Canada?

Just a few questions, before, you know, Ms. Joly and her army of lawyers come knocking.

There are some limits to free speech, but this is not it. There was an American revolution for a reason, and the First Amendment one of its first fruits.

Defend your freedoms, fellow Canadians, before they’re gone forever.