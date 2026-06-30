Pope Leo Appeals to the SSPX

Pope Leo XIV has penned a heartfelt appeal to the SSPX, addressed to their superior, Father Davide Pagliari, not to go through with the illicit episcopal consecrations set for tomorrow, July 1st. It is short and to the point – therein he asks:

In this spirit, and filled with Christian affection, I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back! I urge you to consider carefully the spiritual good of the faithful, because the schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception of the Sacraments, which they love and seek for their sanctification.

In a recent article on the charism of reform, we compare Lefebvre to Luther, of course each with a different motive and modus operandi, but both impatient for reform, and rebelling against the authority of the Holy See. Each has gone to God with their conscience in that regard. The difference, of course, is that Lefebvre was a bishop, and Luther was not. Hence, the SSPX that the former founded could create ever-more bishops, ad indefinitum, each of them with their own ideas of what constitutes ‘tradition’ and ‘reform’. They may have a quasi-unity at present (more apparent than real, I would imagine), but such is fragile and fractious.

I’m reminded of the words of Captain Bligh to Christian Fletcher, that if he, as captain, with the full force of law on his side, had trouble keeping control of the mutinous men, what chance had Fletcher got, without the law?

I suppose we will find out, unless those who govern the SSPX heed the Vicar of Christ, or go their own way.