Monday, June 29, 2026
Facebook Linkedin X
By
Thought for the Day
-
Written by 

There is one day for the passion of two apostles. But these two also were as one; although they suffered on different days, they were as one. Peter went first, Paul followed. We are celebrating a feast day, consecrated for us by the blood of the apostles. Let us love their faith, their lives, their labours, their sufferings, their confession of faith, their preaching. (Saint Augustine, +430)

Catholic Insight
Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
Facebook Linkedin X
© 2026 Life Ethics Information Centre | All Rights Reserved.