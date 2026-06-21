Monday, June 22, 2026
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Sunday Musical Offering: Anima Christi by Father Frisina

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Catholic Insight
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The Anima Christi is an ancient prayer of devotion to the humanity of Christ, especially in His Passion. It has been attributed to Saint Ignatius of Loyola (1491 – 1556), as it appears in his Spiritual Exercises, but likely predates that famous work, composed perhaps the 14th century, maybe by the Avignon Pope, John XXII (+1334). Here is the text, in Latin, with the beautiful English translation by Saint John Henry Newman:

Anima Christi, sanctifica me.
Corpus Christi, salva me.
Sanguis Christi, inebria me.
Aqua lateris Christi, lava me.
Passio Christi, conforta me.
O bone Jesu, exaudi me.
Intra tua vulnera absconde me.
Ne permittas me separari a te.
Ab hoste maligno defende me.
In hora mortis meae voca me.
Et jube me venire ad te,
Ut cum Sanctis tuis laudem te,
In saecula saeculorum.
Amen.
Soul of Christ, sanctify me
Body of Christ, save me
Blood of Christ, inebriate me
Water from the side of Christ, wash me
Passion of Christ, strengthen me
O good Jesus, hear me
Within Thy wounds hide me
Suffer me not to be separated from Thee
From the malignant enemy defend me
In the hour of my death call me
And bid me come unto Thee
That with Thy Saints I may praise Thee
Forever and ever.
Amen.

For a musical rendition of this poignant prayer, here is a recent composition by the priest-musician, Father Marco Frisina (b. 1954), published in the Jubilee year 2000, which has become quite popular at all sorts of liturgies, from weddings to funerals, and which we have sung any number of times with our schola at the college, proving that beautiful music can and will still be composed, in saecula saeculorum:

Catholic Insight
Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
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