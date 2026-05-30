Catholic Insight

Saturday, May 30, 2026
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Thought for the Day
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A “woman by her very nature is maternal – for every woman, whether married or unmarried, is called upon to be a biological, psychological, or spiritual mother – she knows intuitively that to give, to nurture, to care for others, to suffer with and for them – for maternity implies suffering – is infinitely more valuable in God’s sight than to conquer nations and fly to the moon. (Alice von Hildebrand, +2022)

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