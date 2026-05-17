Sunday Musical Offering: Bach’s Ascension Oratorio

Bach’s Oratorio for the feast of the Ascension – Lobet Gott in seinen Reichen (Laud to God in all his kingdoms) – was first performed on May 15th, likely in 1738. The libretto follows the story of the Ascension in the Gospels of Luke and Mark, as well as Acts, with some imaginative bits of Christ in heaven being served by angels. It is a festive, glorious, uplifting – pun intended – piece, fitting for this feast of hope, with Christ promising to be ‘with us always, unto the end of the age’. The music calls for three trumpets, timpani, two flauti traversi, two oboes, two violins, one viola and continuo. Audite et gaudete!