Sunday, May 17, 2026
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    Sunday Musical Offering: Bach’s Ascension Oratorio

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    Catholic Insight
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    Bach’s Oratorio for the feast of the AscensionLobet Gott in seinen Reichen (Laud to God in all his kingdoms) – was first performed on May 15th, likely in 1738. The libretto follows the story of the Ascension in the Gospels of Luke and Mark, as well as Acts, with some imaginative bits of Christ in heaven being served by angels. It is a festive, glorious, uplifting – pun intended – piece, fitting for this feast of hope, with Christ promising to be ‘with us always, unto the end of the age’. The music calls for three trumpets, timpani, two flauti traversi, two oboes, two violins, one viola and continuo. Audite et gaudete!

     

    Catholic Insight
    Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
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