Catholic Insight

Thursday, April 23, 2026
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Thought for the Day
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Dear brothers, let us not only admire the courage of this fighter in heaven’s army but follow his example. Let us be inspired to strive for the reward of heavenly glory, keeping in mind his example, so that we will not be swayed from our path, though the world seduce us with its smiles or try to terrify us with naked threats of its trials and tribulations. (Saint Peter Damian, +1073, on Saint George)

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