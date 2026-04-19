Sunday Musical Offering: The Regina Coeli

A blessed, joyous and grace-filled Easter to one and all! Christus resurrexit! Dominus surrexit vere! Alleluia! One of my favorite songs of this season of joy the Regina Coeli, the antiphon of praise to Our Lady.

Here is simple Gregorian chant version, which we sing (or at least pray) in place of the Angelus during the Easter season:

And here is the same chant, in solemn tone:

Now we turn to three polyphonic renditions of the Regina Coeli:

The first is my own favorite, Gregor Aichinger’s , first published in 1603, timeless ever since, and which we have sung many times in our College schola. One of our students was received into the Church at the Vigil, part of a widespread trend of conversions amongst young people. So, rejoice, sing, and praise our God, risen and triumphant!

Here is the great Palestrina’s version in his ars perfecta, first published posthumously in 1601. May Our Lady’s reign extend through heaven and earth:

So, in light of today’s Third Sunday in Easter, here’s to a true reform of the Church through truth, goodness and, not least, beauty.