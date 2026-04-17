Carney’s Amoral Majority

After five defections – euphemistically described as ‘crossing the floor’ – and three by-elections, Mark Carney and his Liberals how have their coveted majority. One wonders what bowls of pottage were offered in back-room deals. In the archaic monarchical system that is the Dominion of Canada, this majority allows the newly-minted Prime Minister to rule autocratically, with no opposition to whatever he decides to legislate and impose upon this benighted nation. A ‘free hand’ as the saying goes, unrestrained and unresisted. Even his MP’s can be ‘whipped’ into line, as the saying goes, should they dare to stray. The days of any ‘pro-life’ Liberal are long in the rearview mirror.

Keep in mind that to be a member of the Liberal party – ever since the days of Trudeau, junior – one must toe the line on unrestricted abortion, widespread euthanasia, the ‘gay’ and transgender-mutilation agenda, net-zero ideology and untrammeled immigration.

Most Canadians don’t seem to mind, blissfully basking in the mirage of the sunny promise of a ‘united, elbows up’ resistance to Trump and his agenda, a stronger, more resilient Canada, less dependent on the U.S. economy, joined more closely to Europe and China, the former a socialist basket-case, the latter an unapologetic Communist dictatorship.

The truth is that behind all the red-and-white-maple leaf rhetoric a bad moon has arisen upon Canada, and dark days are ahead. The Liberal agenda is not only deeply anti-Christian, but contrary to the most basic tenets of natural and divine law. It is unhinged from truth and right reason, and has already led our nation down on the path of moral chaos under the reign of Trudeau, a deepening of the culture of death, and likely persecution of those of us who oppose the descent into darkness. Christ warns us in the Gospel just the other day:

And this is the judgment, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

For every one who does evil hates the light, and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed.

That’s why they need Bill C-9, the Orwellian ‘hate-speech’ law, and its draconian punishments. For the truth disturbs the seared and unsettled conscience, and must be silenced. Lest their deeds be exposed.

I know nothing about the defectors who helped permit this majority, but former-Conservative Marilyn Gladu stood out. I was saddened to hear that until not long ago she was pro-life, or professed to be, voting in accord with life (even if such votes are mere gestures in parliament these days). She even spoke at the March for Life, which very few politicians have ever done.

Yet here she is, betraying her (former?) principles, confessing her support of a woman’s ‘right to choose’ and that people can ‘love whom they want’. These are euphemisms, of course, for the murder of the unborn, unrestrained sexual licence and the undermining of the true family as founded by God Himself, all of which are not unconnected. Does she believe what she is now saying? Did she – or does she no longer – believe what she once held?

We cannot judge the conscience of another, but should keep in mind that evil is evil, and must be resisted. The Catechism reminds us (1860) that ‘no one is deemed ignorant of the principles of the moral law, which are written in the conscience of every man’.

One would be hard pressed to find anything more against the moral law than the murder of an innocent, unborn child, as the prophet Isaiah lamented:

Can a woman forget her sucking child,

that she should have no compassion on the son of her womb?

Even these may forget,

yet I will not forget you.

God will not forget Canada, founded on the blood of martyrs and saints – Kateri, Jean de Brebeuf and his companions, and a heavenly host of others. We pray that Mr. Carney, Ms. Gladu and the rest of the Liberals also remember, before it’s too late.

Je me souviens, vraiment.

Et Deus miserere.