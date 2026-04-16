A Closed, Unsustainable, Descending Loop

As a follow-up to my thoughts on Payette’s payout, here be a stark image of where are here in Canada.

As the graph shows in, well, graphic terms, since 2025, the public sector has contributed to 95.5% of economic growth. The private sector – which funds the public sector, or is supposed to – has grown almost not at all. End-stage economic metastasis is upon us, and we are in uncharted territory – pardon the pun – as the money – insofar as that term still has meaning – runs out. But behind the money – itself simply a symbol – there is the deeper problem of the drying up of energy, initiative, industriousness, and innovation.

On that note, and as a sign of some hope, here’s the late, great Stan Rogers’ iconic ballad, The Idiot about a idealistic young man who would rather work making his own way, than living off the work of others. It’s from an older, largely forgotten Canada, but one which still exists here and there, and may yet revive, perhaps from the rubble of the Trudeau-Carney socialist utopia: