Presidential Pardon of Weronika Krawczyk

As a good news, follow-up to our story from Poland, of the persecution of Weronika Krawczyk for her pro-life views, we heard that she has been granted a presidential pardon.

One might still wonder why one needs a presidential pardon for simply holding the long-held belief that the child within the womb is a child, deserving of life. Still, there is still hope in this world, even of the natural sort. Of supernatural hope, we have no limit, for our life is not about this life, but the next, and thither we must go.