Pope Leo and a Rosary for Peace

Pope Leo XIV has asked Catholics across the world to join him in a Rosary for peace today, at 18:00 Rome time (6 pm), which would be noon from where I write (EST). If you are able, whether at that time or another, and in whatever way you pray, to join in intercession with the Holy Father to our Heavenly Father, through Christ, Our Lady, Saint Joseph and all the saints. This is the eve of Divine Mercy Sunday, and may many graces and an ocean of mercy pour out upon the whole world.

For more details, please see the Vatican webpage here: https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/events/event.dir.html/content/vaticanevents/en/2026/4/11/rosario-pace.html