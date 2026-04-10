Weronika Krawczyk and Injustice in Poland

Catholic Action in Poland has issued a formal statement appealing to the President of the Republic of Poland to pardon Weronika Krawczyk—convicted for warning other women against an abortion-performing gynaecologist. Catholic Action (AK) emphasizes that no apology is owed to a doctor who has performed numerous abortions and proposed others; furthermore, the organization considers the prospect of sending a young mother to a penal institution to be a profound negation of the values on which social life in our Homeland is to be based. The statement was signed by the National Ecclesiastical Assistant of Catholic Action, Bishop Marek Mendyk, and the President of Catholic Action, Andrzej Kamiński.

The full text of the statement is published below:

Position of Catholic Action in Poland regarding the pardon of Weronika Krawczyk by the President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki

Catholic Action in Poland follows the case of Weronika Krawczyk—a mother of three who refused an abortion for her son and subsequently warned other mothers against the gynecologist who proposes such procedures—with attention and concern.

From the perspective of the teaching of the Catholic Church, as well as from the perspective of constitutional values, human life from conception to natural death constitutes the supreme and inviolable good. Action taken in defence of life therefore deserves to be treated with respect and moral recognition.

Warning women against a doctor—who was previously convicted for performing multiple abortions—cannot be treated as a criminal act. On the contrary, it is an expression of civic courage and responsibility for the lives of children who cannot defend themselves. In a situation where institutional sensitivity fails, the voice of individual conscience takes on special significance.

Catholic Action in Poland emphasizes that the court’s verdict in the case of Mrs. Weronika serves to protect the interests of the perpetrator of numerous abortions, rather than the good of life from conception.

We note the swift execution of the sentence, and the fact that Mrs. Weronika is already performing the court-ordered community service is a picture of shocking injustice. Likewise, the attempt to coerce the convicted woman into apologizing to the doctor who wanted to perform an abortion on her son provokes indignation. No apology is owed to a doctor who has performed many abortions and proposed more. We consider the fact that the court intends to send a young mother to a penal institution for failing to apologize to be a profound negation of the values on which social life in our Fatherland is to be based.

In view of the above, we appeal to the President of the Republic of Poland, Mr. Karol Nawrocki, to exercise the right of pardon toward Mrs. Weronika Krawczyk, within the framework of the prerogative specified in Article 139 of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland.

A pardon in this case will be not only an expression of mercy, but also a clear signal that the Polish state stands guard over life and highly values actions taken in its defence—even when the justice system itself fails.

At the same time, we call for deeper reflection on the need to defend values in public life and on the need to create a legal order that will not punish people for defending children against abortion.

Bishop Marek Mendyk

National Assistant of Catholic Action in Poland

Andrzej Kamiński

President of Catholic Action in Poland