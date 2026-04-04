Your Easter Prayer

Happy Easter Lord Jesus Christ.

It’s Easter day and we smile

In the Lord’s in gentle light and

His tomb is bare the stone is rolled

A story new that must be told

And Lord Jesus Christ

We love you it’s so true and

Lord Jesus Christ has risen

From his sleep and the

Promises he vowed to keep

And Lord Jesus Christ

We love you it’s so true and

Every day we pray to you and

The bells now chime a joyful

Sound for our Lords peace and

Love ringing all around and

Our hearts are lifted up so high

Beneath our Lords bright blue sky so

Hallelujah is the song we raise

To mark these blessed Easter days so

Lord Jesus Christ we thank you

For the love you give us every day and

Redemption won beyond the grave

And so everyone around the world

We walk with you in paths unseen

Forever faithful pure and clean and

Lord Jesus forever and always we love you.