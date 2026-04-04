Your Easter Prayer

Happy Easter Lord Jesus Christ.
It’s Easter day and we smile
In the Lord’s in gentle light and
His tomb is bare the stone is rolled
A story new that must be told
And Lord Jesus Christ
We love you it’s so true and
Lord Jesus Christ has risen
From his sleep and the
Promises he vowed to keep
And Lord Jesus Christ
We love you it’s so true and
Every day we pray to you and
The bells now chime a joyful
Sound for our Lords peace and
Love ringing all around and
Our hearts are lifted up so high
Beneath our Lords bright blue sky so
Hallelujah is the song we raise
To mark these blessed Easter days so
Lord Jesus Christ we thank you
For the love you give us every day and
Redemption won beyond the grave
And so everyone around the world
We walk with you in paths unseen
Forever faithful pure and clean and
Lord Jesus forever and always we love you.