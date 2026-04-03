Bishop Fulton Sheen’s 58th Good Friday Reflection

Incredible, at the beginning of this reflection, that the Venerable Bishop Sheen declares that he has given nearly 58 Good Friday reflections – this, as far as I can gather, was his final one, and he seems in full vigour in mind and body. The good bishop and evangelist died in his 84th year on December 9th, 1979. A fine reflection for this Good Friday and Triduum, as we prepare for the great joy of the Resurrection.
Latest Stories
There are many ways to stay informed. One convenient way is to receive free Weekly Updates via email from Catholic Insight.