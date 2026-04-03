Bishop Fulton Sheen’s 58th Good Friday Reflection

Incredible, at the beginning of this reflection, that the Venerable Bishop Sheen declares that he has given nearly 58 Good Friday reflections – this, as far as I can gather, was his final one, and he seems in full vigour in mind and body. The good bishop and evangelist died in his 84th year on December 9th, 1979. A fine reflection for this Good Friday and Triduum, as we prepare for the great joy of the Resurrection.