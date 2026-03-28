A Bad Moon Risin’

We’re now into the second month of the Iran vs. America/Israel War – or whatever name one wants to give it, whether ‘war’ or ‘conflict’, or who’s involved, or who might become involved, as the Houthis have now started lobbing missiles into Israel. And into this second moon cycle, as we approach the greatest solemnity of our liturgical year, might a bad moon be risin’? There are still no clearly defined aims, except a vague ‘unconditional surrender’ from Trump, which is most definitely not one of the conditions to which the Iranians will submit anytime soon.

Whither will this go? It seems no one knows, besides God from His eternal perspective. A second or third quagmire of Afghanistan or Vietnam? Thousands of soldiers dead in the desert? And what of the wider effects, as fuel prices skyrocket? It’s currently an ominous $166.6 per litre where I happen to live – I know, superstitious numerology, but I’m Irish.

Apparently, the Land Down Under is in particularly dire straits, fully committed to Net Zero, they are getting close to that, unintentionally, approaching zero diesel reserves, which means farmers cannot farm, besides going back ox and goad. And that won’t feed their 27 million. Is an Australian Mad Max dystopia around the corner, with crazed bandits robbing, raping and pillaging across the fruited plain? Ironic, that in the original series, societal collapse began with the depletion of gas, or petrol as they call it. It’s the McGuffin of the film, and now, perhaps, all too real.

Then again, reality does have a way of reasserting itself. Things always revert to type. The real world runs on oil, not on gusts of wind or the gold-tinged rays of the heavenly orb.

Does Trump have a plan or an agenda, an ace up his sleeve? Or is the real-estate tycoon and media star in way above his head, filled with Armageddon scenarios, casting himself as the saviour of the new eschatological Israel? Who knows, except, perhaps, as we mentioned above, God Himself, for I’m not sure even Trump is clear on that.

May peace reign, before chaos spirals, and a blood-dimmed tide is loosed upon the world.

Regina pacis, intercede pro nobis !