The Population Dud

Paul Ehrlich died last March 13th, at the age of 93. He was the author of The Population Bomb, published in the fateful year of 1968, when the sexual revolution was in full swing, and ‘the Pill’ all the thing. It was also the year Pope Saint Paul VI promulgated his revolutionary encyclical Humanae Vitae, which was a soothing balm, if not an outright contradiction, to Ehrlich’s lies and deceptions, even if he at some level believed them.

Still, falsehoods have their power and influence. As Mark Twain quipped, A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots.

And travel around the world it did, as Father Raymond de Souza makes clear:

A false idea spread abroad is much worse than a single person telling falsehoods. A wicked idea does greater evil than a wicked person. Wicked ideas can ruin the lives of millions.

Not only did Ehrlich’s false, hyperbolic predictions about mass starvation and die-offs by the 1980’s ruin lives, but cause millions, if not billions of lives never to come into existence, either by contraception and sterilization – which he heartily advocated, having himself vasectomized after his one and only child. Other billions were snuffed out of existence in the first weeks or months in utero by the unspeakable crime of abortion, also supported by Ehrlich to reduce the number of unwanted and unneeded humans he surmised were overcrowding the planet. He thought the ideal population around two billion, which is about six billion too much, for his narrow mind and soul. He will meet all those victims, one way or the other, along with his Maker, in whom he didn’t believe, but does now.

Paul Ehrlich was controversially invited to the Vatican back in 2017, for – you guessed it – a ‘climate change’ conference, another industrial scale deception with untold evil consequences. One need be a Catholic, or a believer, or even morally sane, to address the Vatican, but one might think there are limits. Ehrlich was an entomologist by training, and his paper was on “Causes and Pathways of Biodiversity Losses”. More beetles, fewer humans?

For more on Ehrlich, see the article posted below. We may hope he made some repentance before he shuffled off this mortal coil, and God had some window to offer His infinite mercy to his soul – may the same be said for all of us. The culture of life win in the end, but the battle is ours for now. There are never, and never will be, too many humans, for there’s room and resources for all of us, and then some. The Earth is not some spaceship with limited food and oxygen supplies – the harvest is bountiful, and each new human with great potential to actualize and make fruitful those resources. Our God is indeed a munificent God, and made this beautiful Earth with abundance for every soul He creates. Deo gratias.