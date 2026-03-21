Podcast: Chastity, Purity and Modesty

I recently had a conversation with Mrs. Bonnie Landry, on whose popular podcast ‘Make Joy Normal: Cozy Homeschooling‘ I’ve been a guest before. This time, the theme was the much forgotten, if not maligned, but very necessary and beautiful virtue of chastity, and its accompanying virtues of purity and modesty. We need to rediscover the full beauty of this trifecta of virtue, to properly live out our sexuality, in a world that is being torn apart by the opposite, and quite demonic, vices. We either learn to govern our passions, and so live in peace and joy, or we will be enslaved and torn apart by them. It’s either integration, or dis-integration.

Anon, listen if you will, and feel free to let me know what you think. You may find our conversation here.