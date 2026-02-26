One Stop Death Shop

Well, it’s certainly convenient, as well as profitable: A funeral home in Vancouver that will kill you, then cremate your body – or, if you insist, they’ll bury you in one of those ‘ecologically insensitive’ coffins. Tut, tut. Why not just go straight to compost? The murder is less expensive than disposal of the resulting dead body. A funeral package may set you back thousands, but it’s a bargain basement $495 for MAiD in the funeral parlour, all in, we may presume, including whatever concoction is used, as well as remuneration for whatever assassin is at hand (do you still have to be a medical practioner?) And that’s in Canadian funds. Cross-border euthanasia may soon be in the cards, if it isn’t already.

One does wonder about vested interests and bias. Wouldn’t a funeral home want to kill you a little too much? You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave. The receptionist in the video seems somewhat detached, and that you can have your ‘service’ elsewhere after you’re dead, but you really won’t have much say in that, will you?

Add to this two further facts:

You can be euthaniszed the same day you ask for it, while waiting a year or more for a hip replacement, and all the while thousands of Canadians are dying on cancer waiting lists (they’ll be taken care of, likely, in ways they might not have expected or hoped).

And the government is planning to legalize MAiD for the ‘mentally ill’ which could include a brief and temporary bout of depression, or you see no point to life, or you just lost your job to an female-voiced AI algorithm, or whatever. They originally were going to instantiate this in 2024, but have delayed to next year, 2027, since I suppose people weren’t quite ready. The frog has to boil a little longer. Like abortion here in our benighted Dominion, you may soon be euthanized for any reason whatsoever, or none at all. It’s all up to you.

Until, of course, it’s not.