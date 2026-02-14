Nietzsche, Tumbler and Transgenderism

Nietzsche either warned or advocated – depending on your point of view – the transvaluation of all values, which is to say, the inversion of the moral law. After all, from his perspective, after the ‘death of God’, there was no moral law, and never has been. Christianity was invented to keep the masses subservient, meek and weak. To paraphrase the neo-pagan apostate emperor Julian, what has a ‘pale Galilean’ to teach an ubermensch?

So it is we have the slaughter of children, as in the remote village of Tumbler Ridge, in northern British Columbia, about which few had ever heard before. Now it is infamous, as the site of the mass killing of children by a deranged ‘transgendered’ man. Of course, in the modern media, he is portrayed a ‘woman’ – in a dress, no less – with ‘they/them’ pronouns, images of his square, masculine face softened by AI to make him appear more feminine.

We pray for him, his soul, disordered and deranged here on earth, now judged before God for what he hath wrought; we know not his guilt, et miserere ei. We pray for the children, the dead and wounded, for their families, grieving and mourning for what seems a senseless loss. We pray for Canada, whose laws – or lawlessness – allows children to be killed in the womb for any reason whatsoever right up until birth.

The descent into the abyss continues, but we pray and trust. There is a way out of the labyrinth, if we follow the light.