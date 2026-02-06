Tonight! Anastasia – the Musical!

Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College is presenting Anastasia, a musical with a plethora of song and dance – a thoroughly enjoyable evening or afternoon for young and old and everyone in-between!

Witness the story of an orphaned amnesiac who is unaware she is the only surviving sovereign of Imperial Russia, the Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov. Journey with her as she discovers her true identity in her escape from tyranny, finding love, family and friendship amidst the tragedy of her past and that of Russia’s.

Performances are on Friday, February 6th and Saturday, February 7th (at 7:30 pm) and on Sunday the 8th (at 1 pm) at the Madawaska Valley District School in Barry’s Bay, Ontario.

Tickets: $25 general admission, students $12, families $60.

For advance ticket reservations, please email drama@seatofwisdom.ca

ANASTASIA is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com