Musical Offering: Bach’s Cantata for the Purification of Mary

J.S. Bach was a devout Lutheran, and, unlike some of the Protestant sects, had a great devotion to Our Lady. In 1725, on this February 2nd, the Feast of her Purification, when we also celebrate the Presentation of our Lord, Bach first performed his cantata he had composed for the occasion, Mit Fried und Freud ich fahr dahin (With Peace and Joy I Depart). This was based, as were a number of his other cantatas, on a hymn by Martin Luther, himself no musical slouch, for all his other problems, even if no match for Bach.

Anon, here is a performance by the Collegium Vocale Gent, from 2012: