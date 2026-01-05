Saint John Neumann, the Bishop Who Kept on Going

Today is the feast of Saint John Neumann – whom we should distinguish from Saint John Henry Newman, the English Oratorian and fellow saint; as well as from the non-ordained layman John von Neumann, the great Hungarian-American mathematician and scientist, who helped devise what we now know as the ‘computer’.

Today’s John Neumann was born in Bohemia, but travelled to the United States in 1836 to seek ordination since there were ‘too many priests’ in his native country (ah, the good old days). Having already completed his seminary studies, he was soon ordained in New York city, and, after some difficult years as a diocesan priest, joined the Redemptorists for a more complete community life. The zeal, holiness and indefatigable work of this diminutive priest with a great soul – he stood but five foot two – amongst the streams of immigrants were renowned, and he was always highly in demand as a confessor and director of souls.

A polyglot like the future Karol Wojtyla, Father Neumann spoke at least six languages – Spanish, English, French, Italian, Dutch and, of all things, Gaelic for all those Irish immigrants. Such talents could not long go unrecognized, and the good priest was appointed Bishop of Philadelphia by Blessed Pius IX in 1852, where he continued his impressive apostolic work, building parishes and schools galore when the Church in America was in its infancy.

He died on the street while running errands – and he was quite likely literally running – on this day, January 5th, in 1860, just 48 years old. He did much in the brief span of time given him, all is the way with all the saints

May this good and holy pastor intercede for all our priests and bishops in this new year of 2026, that they receive and foster in themselves the grace and strength necessary to fulfill their office fully.

Saint John Neumann, ora pro nobis! +