A Song for Saint Joseph

My friend Beverlee Trindl and I attended Aquinas Dominican High School on Chicago’s south side. Our senior year we were asked by the choir director to compose a new carol for St. Joseph to be debuted in our upcoming Christmas pageant.

Bev, a gifted pianist, and I had teamed up for other school events which is why we were tapped for this assignment. I wrote the lyrics and Bev arranged the vocal harmonies. We called it “Joseph’s Song,” a ballad of praise and wonder from St. Joseph’s point of view. And while our all-girls choir performed it beautifully that year, I missed hearing the song sung by a baritone.

Time passed and “Joseph’s Song” got filed away.

About forty years later, I was living in Chicago again. Happily, I discovered the Harold Washington Library in the south loop. Moreover, during December the library hosted concerts in the first-floor atrium. High school choirs from all over Chicago performed old and new Christmas carols and other holiday favorites.

On a hunch, I stuck the sheet music for “Joseph’s Song” in my backpack. After so many years, I still hoped to hear it sung properly one day.

During my next visit, the library’s loud speaker system announced: “Our holiday concert with Whitney Young Magnet High School choir will start shortly. Please join us on the first floor for today’s program.” Immediately I headed there.

Excitement filled the air as rows of keyed-up students stood shoulder to shoulder on tiers, eager to begin singing. However, what I noticed most were the many boys in the group. This was my chance!

The program that day ranged from Latin hymns to upbeat calypso and tambourine accompaniment with the singers giving each number their energetic all. As soon as the concert ended, I approached the music director, Ms. Gloria Brown, a tall, gracious woman with a stellar smile. I raved about her students and then offered her the copy of the Christmas carol I’d written when I was in high school. I explained how it had never been sung by boys. Would she consider it for her choir? To my delight, Ms. Brown took the sheet music and said she’d be in touch.

In February Ms. Brown contacted me to say the choir would perform “Joseph’s Song” that December at the library and gave me the date! I couldn’t attend but fortunately, a week later the choir repeated their program during High Tea at The Drake Hotel. I was there.

A boy stepped forward on stage, a baritone, and when he began to sing, the sound of his voice filled me with joy.

“Oh, on this holy night, a new star shone so bright,

That when my wife and I stopped here, the sky was filled with light…”

My eyes teared as the tenors and basses joined in. It was a dream come true. Afterword, the hotel hosted a party for the choir during which many of the boys came up to me, and enthusiastically expressed their appreciation for being the first to sing the song. After thanking them, I assured each one it was an honor not every choir experienced and urged them all to cherish the memory.

Nineteen more years passed.

One day the mail brought me a gift: a beautiful card from Gloria Brown. On the cover was a songbird and the words: God is our strength in song. Inside she wrote:

“Dear Sheila,

I pray you are doing well and your composing has grown greatly.

I came across your song” Joseph’s Song” and remember my young men singing your song.”

She added more kind words and closed her note with

“Thank you for sharing it with us. Gloria Brown.”.

Totally amazed, I looked up Gloria Brown on the internet which had not been possible earlier and discovered what a Chicago treasure she is. A mezzo-soprano professional concert singer, she has tirelessly served her church, community and many student choirs. How wonderful that our paths crossed originally, how gracious of God to allow our connection to deepen.

Music is among God’s greatest gifts to us. It can bring people together from different parts of a city, even from different backgrounds and times. The songs that truly resonate keep bringing people together.

So often it is not clear what God fully intends. Therefore, we are wise to listen to promptings from the Holy Spirit to stay open, humble and patient while God’s purpose reveals itself. It then becomes our responsibility as well as our joy as creatives to share what talents we have. “The gift you have received, give as a gift.” Matthew 10:8.