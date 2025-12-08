Tallis’ Gaude Gloriosa

For this Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception – and a blessed one may it be – here is the opening section to a motet to the glorious Virgin Mother of God by the great English Thomas Tallis (the full motet runs to 18 minutes or so).

The manuscript dates from either late in the reign of Henry VIII, or perhaps his daughter, Mary Tudor. One way or the other, a fitting hymn for this glorious feast.

The translation of the Latin text runs as follows:

Rejoice, O glorious Mother of God, Virgin Mary, who in truth are worthy of honour, exalted in glory above the heavens by the Lord, you are worthy of your throne. Rejoice, O Virgin Mary, to whom the angelic host in heaven sing their sweet praises; for now you delight in the sight of the King whom all creation serves.