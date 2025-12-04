Bill C-218 to Stop MAiD for Mental Illness

As part of the disastrous influence of Justin Trudeau’s government, euthanasia continues its metastasis through the body politic of Canada. After its initial legalization in 2016, MAiD – euphemistically, medical assistance in dying – was expanded, removing the criterion of foreseeable death. All you needed is an ‘irremediable’ medical condition, like, say, acne. Included also was euthanasia for ‘mental illness’. All of this opens a door so wide that anyone can walk into the abyss of death, all with the government’s help, if not coercion, for any reason whatsoever. This, need it be said, targets the weakest and most vulnerable amongst us, who should be given hope to live, not a chance to die. There is a vote Tomorrow, Friday, December 5th, to block this legislation. Here is a note to write to your MP and to pray that Bill C-218 passes and stops this demonic law: I’m following up because we urgently need your help to stop the expansion of MAiD for mental illness alone. Bill C-218 will be debated and voted on in the House of Commons on Friday, December 5th. The bill simply prevents MAiD from being offered for mental illness as the sole underlying condition. All other MAiD eligibility criteria remain unchanged. If C-218 does not pass, MAiD for mental illness will automatically expand in March 2027. You can make a real difference in less than one minute. Please click the link below to send a short pre-written letter to your Member of Parliament: