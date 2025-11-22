Now, who is more worthy of such a cry of jubilation than God himself, whom all words fail to describe? If words will not serve, and yet you must not remain silent, what else can you do but cry out for joy? Your heart must rejoice beyond words, soaring into an immensity of gladness, unrestrained by syllabic bonds. Sing to him with jubilation. (Saint Augustine, +430)
Latest Stories
There are many ways to stay informed. One convenient way is to receive free Weekly Updates via email from Catholic Insight.