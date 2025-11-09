(B)efore Christ redeemed us, we were the house of the devil, but afterwards, we merited the privilege of being the house of God. God himself in his loving mercy saw fit to make of us his own home. My fellow Christians, do we wish to celebrate joyfully the birth of this temple? Then let us not destroy the living temples of God in ourselves by works of evil. (Saint Caesarius of Arles, +542)
