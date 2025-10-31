Saint Alphonus Rodriguez

One year after Martin Luther supposedly pinned his 95 Theses to the door of All Saints Church in Wittenberg (they were likely mailed to his superiors, but legends abound), Alphonsus Rodriguez (1532 – 1617) was born in Segovia, Spain. The latter lived in some ways a life almost the direct opposite of the fiery and restless German heresiarch. Luther took the vows of a religious Augustinian, then abandoned them and the Church, eventually marrying. Alphonsus at the age of 26 married Maria Suarzez, and had three children, and, after her death and two of their children five years later, he took the vows of religion, in the Jesuits, and stayed faithful to them unto the end.

After the tragic death of his wife and children, Alphonsus, at the age of 39, decided to offer the rest of his life to God, but did not have the academic training nor aptitude for the priesthood. After a period of discernment he entered the newly-founded Society of Jesus as a laybrother, and spent the next four and half decades in the humble and hidden task of doorkeeper, not unlike Brother Andre Bessette four centuries later in Montreal. Alphonsus lived a very mortified life, practising austerities, but always patient, kind, always seeing Christ in whomever he met, distributing food, relaying messages, offering words of advice. His counsel was so profound that the Jesuit fathers would often have him ‘preach’ to them in the refectory. Many miracles are attributed to the good brother, and he himself was gifted with innumerable spiritual visions and ecstasies.

Brother Alphonsus died on this last day of October in 1621, renowned as a saint, but his canonization was delayed due to the suppression of the Jesuits in 1773, so was only officially proclaimed amongst the blessed in 1888.

As Christ says, what we do in secret will be proclaimed from the housetops, and may Saint Alphonsus’ light and example shine through the ages, inspiring many, until Christ comes again in glory.

Ora pro nobis! +