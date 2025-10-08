On this October 8th, we commemorate Our Lady of Good Remedy, fittingly the day after Our Lady of the Rosary (also called Our Lady of Victory). Our Lady of Good Remedy is a title of the Blessed Virgin Mother of God which goes back eight centuries, to Saint John Matha and the Trinitarians, whose primary work was ransoming Christian slaves from their Islamic captors, which sounds sort of au courant.

Here is a description, taken from this source, where one will also find the novena prayer:

Over 800 years ago, Christians were captured and sold into slavery by the Muslims. St. John of Matha founded the Trinitarians for the purpose of going to the slave markets, purchasing the slaves, and setting them free. Of course, the Trinitarians needed substantial funds for this; and they placed their fundraising under the patronage of Mary. Their efforts were extremely successful; and St. John, with the approval of the Church, honored Our Lady with the new title “Our Lady of Good Remedy.” (Often an image of Our Lady of Good Remedy shows her handing a bag of money to St. John of Matha.)

There are many forms of ‘slavery’ in our world, from the more obvious sort – still rampant in many parts of the world – to the many kinds of moral and spiritual bondage.

So pray to Our Lady of Good Remedy, for your own needs, and for those of others, suffering from disaster, war, or any other difficulties. As Our Lady of Guadalupe said to Juan Diego, ‘Am I not your Mother?’