Duc in Altum: A Perpetual Adoration Success Story

“Duc in altum” is a Latin phrase meaning “put out into the deep,” originating from Jesus’ words in the Gospel of Luke 5:4. Christ commanded Simon Peter to “Put out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch” after a night of unsuccessful fishing. This moment highlights St. Peter’s initial success through obedience to Jesus’s guidance, rather than his own skill, marking the beginning of his calling to follow Christ and become a “fisher of men”.

This call of Christ to each one of us also encourages a deeper spiritual life, a willingness to take risks for one’s faith, and a greater trust in God’s word as a guide. It was quoted by St. Pope John Paul II in his apostolic letter Novo Millennio Ineunte.

Putting out the nets into the deep waters is what a parish adoration sign-up weekend is doing. Parishes then see their success and obtain their catch of scheduled weekly adorers for Eucharistic or perpetual adoration. In some parishes, this amounts to an addition of over 45,000 Holy Hours annually.

Unless and until parish priests ask and invite people to make a weekly holy hour, they don’t know how many are interested and willing to do so. Many are shocked at the tremendous response and numbers.

Here is one of those success stories that led to the establishment of a new round the clock Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel, which opened on September 27, 2025.

In May 2025, a laywoman who volunteered to be the adoration coordinator at the bilingual parish of St. John Neumann parish in Miami, Florida, contacted us through the referral of a parish priest from a different parish that our Apostolate of Eucharistic Adoration helped start perpetual adoration at.

She joined PEACE (our parish and coordinator network) and made good use of our resources. They had been renovating a location for perpetual adoration.

A video of their June Corpus Christi procession was added to their website. Their July 2025 Week 2 Youtube Announcements contained catechesis on the Eucharist and a confident “Save the Date” reminder of their bishop’s visit for the launch of perpetual adoration at the end of September.

They started forming a coordinating team and had made and wore shirts that said “Perpetual Adoration Ministry” with a Monstrance logo on them. Promotional materials were posted around the church.

On August 2, they held a Eucharistic adoration morning reflection presentation which included a talk by a priest and lay testimony. Refreshments were provided and some Eucharistic items made available. 200 people signed up!

They added some online sign-up methods which included a form on their website Sign Up For Adoration – Saint John Neumann Church and a QR code: St. John Neumann Catholic Parish.

They promoted this inspiring prayer:

Lord Jesus,

You invite me to be near You.

In the stillness of Adoration, You want to

speak to my heart.

Help me to respond with love and trust.

Show me the hour You are asking of me,

and give me the grace to offer it freely

and faithfully.

May this small gift of time draw me closer

to Your Sacred Heart.

Amen.

At their official adoration sign-up weekend on August 24/25, the pastor preached and the most effective paper sign-up invitations forms were handed out, completed and collected during each Mass. A whopping 900 more people signed up – that’s potentially 46,800 hours of prayer annually plus all of visitors!

This event is a crucial moment where, like Simon Peter who was called to a new purpose beyond fishing, we follow Jesus, who promises to make parishes and adorers fishers for the salvation and souls. St. Peter, initially skeptical after a night of no success, obeys Jesus’ command. When the nets are so full they begin to break, he calls Jesus “Master” in holy fear. Like St. Peter, Our Lord provided a massive catch into their nets. They decided to enroll for AdorationPro professional scheduling software and received a discount by using our referral form on our website.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, Archbishop Thomas Wenski visited to celebrate the 5pm vigil Mass and the inauguration of their Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration!

Let us praise God that potentially over 45,000 holy hours a year will be made at this parish. Lives will be changed. Souls will be saved.

Jesus speaks to crowds from a boat belonging to Simon Peter. When the fishermen have no success, Jesus tells them to go out into the deep and lower their nets, resulting in a massive miraculous catch of fish. Let’s expand adoration, even if your parish is rural, has few members and can only offer an hour a day before or after Mass on all or some days of the week.

Let us unite in prayer for more parishes to offer adoration.

Our organization would be delighted to help other parishes to expand Eucharistic or perpetual adoration and can be reached at:

APOSTOLATE OF EUCHARISTIC ADORATION

www.perpetualeucharisticadoration.com

1-800-784-9550