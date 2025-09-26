Canada Moribunda?

The title says much of what is in this grim article: Canada, old, poorer, smaller. That is, old and smaller demographically, not in the geological or geographic sense. I strive to see things as they really are, that Canada is in a death spiral, after so many years – nay, decades – of moral, social and cultural decline. But was taken aback by how bad things are – or at least seem. Added to all this, we are on the forefront of the culture of death, free abortion right up to birth, and now with rampant euthanasia.

But we as Catholics have hope, in Christ and His Church. As Saint Bonaventure says, the works of our Lord non deficiunt, sed proficiunt – they always progress towards some greater good, at least in a spiritual sense, even if that may be a circuitous and painful route. God scourges, but only to heal. On this feast of the Holy Canadian Martyrs, we should double down on that hope. Their blood – and the blood of so many of their native brethren – was not and is not spilled for the Truth in vain.

That Truth will set us free, one way or the other. Pray that many more may come to that Truth, as the grace of God draws them. Pray for courage for our bishops, priests and laity, that we witness more fully and more boldly to the Truth. Pray that, like those hardy and faithful Jesuits, we fix our eyes on heaven.

God does not want the sinner to die, but to turn to Him, and live.

Sancti Martyres Canadiensis, orate pro nobis! +