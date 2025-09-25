My God, it grieves me greatly that you are not known, that in this savage wilderness all have not been converted to you, that sin has not been driven from it. My God, even if all the brutal tortures which prisoners in this region must endure should fall on me, I offer myself most willingly to them and I alone shall suffer them all. (Saint Jean de Brebeuf, +1649)
Latest Stories
There are many ways to stay informed. One convenient way is to receive free Weekly Updates via email from Catholic Insight.