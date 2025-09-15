Felicitationes ad Leonem, Papam

We here at Catholic Insight would like to extend our heartiest, if a bit belated, birthday greetings to Pope Leo XIV, who turned 70 on the Feast of the Triumph of the Cross, a propitious day to come into this world. As the Psalmist says (90/91:10), we have those number of years in our span, and eighty for those who are strong. That is a rough estimate, and the number of our days is in the hands of God. We cannot add one hour, nor even a minute, without His holding us in existence (Mt 6:27).

So, ad multos annos, Holy Father, in what time you are given by God to fulfill the task given to you, the weighty cross you have been called to carry. Our prayers and our good wishes are with you, and may you walk in the grace of that same God, with Our Lady, Saint Joseph, and all the saints and angels.

May the Lord preserve him, and give him life, and make him blessed upon the earth.