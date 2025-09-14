A blessed Feast of the Triumph of the Cross to one and all of our readers!
For added devotion and splendour to this celebration of Christ’s victory over death by the Cross, here are three versions of the ancient hymn, Vexilla Regis Prodeunt, composed by Venantius Fortunatus (+609), bishop of Poitiers. First, the poetry of the text:
Vexilla regis prodeunt:
O Crux ave, spes unica,
Te, summa Deus Trinitas,
The Royal Banner forward goes,
O Cross! all hail! sole hope, abide
Thee, mighty Trinity! One God!
Then, to the music. The first is sadly neglected Gregorian chant version, which you will likely only hear if you attend a Traditional Latin Mass, although perhaps it may be sung here and there in a more traditional Novus Ordo:
Then to two polyphonic settings, the first by Thomas Luis de Victoria (1548 – 1611) composed in 1581:
And, finally, to the ars perfecta of Pierlluigi da Palestrina (1525 – 1594), published in 1589: