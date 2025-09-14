A blessed Feast of the Triumph of the Cross to one and all of our readers!

For added devotion and splendour to this celebration of Christ’s victory over death by the Cross, here are three versions of the ancient hymn, Vexilla Regis Prodeunt, composed by Venantius Fortunatus (+609), bishop of Poitiers. First, the poetry of the text:

Vexilla regis prodeunt:

Fulget crucis mysterium

Quo carne carnis conditor,

Suspensus est patibulo. O Crux ave, spes unica,

Hoc passionis tempore

Auge piis justitiam,

Reisque dona veniam. Te, summa Deus Trinitas,

Collaudet omnis spiritus:

Quos per crucis mysterium

Salvas, rege per saecula. Amen.[6] The Royal Banner forward goes,

The mystic Cross refulgent glows:

Where He, in Flesh, flesh who made,

Upon the Tree of pain is laid. O Cross! all hail! sole hope, abide

With us now in this Passion-tide:

New grace in pious hearts implant,

And pardon to the guilty grant. Thee, mighty Trinity! One God!

Let every living creature laud;

Whom by the Cross Thou dost deliver,

O guide and govern now and ever! Amen

Then, to the music. The first is sadly neglected Gregorian chant version, which you will likely only hear if you attend a Traditional Latin Mass, although perhaps it may be sung here and there in a more traditional Novus Ordo:

Then to two polyphonic settings, the first by Thomas Luis de Victoria (1548 – 1611) composed in 1581:

And, finally, to the ars perfecta of Pierlluigi da Palestrina (1525 – 1594), published in 1589: