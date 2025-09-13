The Fifth Apparition of Fatima

On September 13th, 1917, Our Lady appeared for the fifth time to the three children at Cova de Iria in Fatima. Tens of thousands showed up, clogging the streets and byways, in the hope of catching a glimpse, or even just to ‘be there’. The message of the Virgin Mary was simple, and full of common sense: Live well, don’t sin, pray the Rosary and make spiritual sacrifices, for peace and for the conversion of sinners, offering all things to God. How easy it all might be, if people just followed the truth!

Our Lady adds nothing to divine revelation, but only helps us live out God’s word in Christ more fully. The same holds true for all private revelation, some of which just happens to be a bit less ‘private’. God has revealed all things in Christ, through His Church, but continues to speak to us through His saints, not to go beyond Christ – in Whom all the fullness of truth dwells – but to continually bring us back to Him, and to the Father.